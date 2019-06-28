Former Havas creatives launch Few & Far studio

Former Havas creatives Steven Bennett-Day and Aaron Howard have teamed up to a launch creative studio that aims to provide creative ideas to clients in-house, removing what they called the "unnecessary" processes of traditional creative agencies.

The business, Few & Far, currently has two clients on its roster: shoe brand Vivobarefoot and bakery Gail’s. It also worked on Forest Road Brewing Co's guerilla campaign that encouraged fans to share photos of their bottles in front of BrewDog's recent "advert".

Bennett-Day has 25 years of industry experience. In 2014, he joined Havas Helia, where he spearheaded a range of projects including Tarquin's "Taste with Tarquin", in which the gin brand hacked Apple’s FaceTime to reinvent how customers engage with brands.

He later held the position of chief creative officer at Feed.

Howard, meanwhile, started at EHS Brann before becoming an associate creative director in the renamed Havas Helia in 2012. He first started working with Bennett-Day in 2014.

The pair have previously worked across a range of brands including Ella’s Kitchen, Dove, Tesco Clubcard, Adidas and Heinz.

Although branded as a design and engineering studio, Few & Far also plans to collaborate with experts across production, strategy, design, technology, PR and editorial platforms.

Bennett-Day said: "We were seeing clients take the majority of their work in-house and then looking for a way to get to good ideas without having to engage in a complicated agency relationship, so we built a studio for ideas based around that need. We want our clients to buy ideas, not buildings full of people.

"There is a strong future for a wave of new, more entrepreneurial creative businesses built by talented people who are uncomfortable surviving in the complex corporate structures being built in the new hybrid agencies emerging from all the mergers among the networks. Also, it gives owner-managers like us a way to get our hands back into the work and begin to lead the way through creativity."