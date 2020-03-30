Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Former Hearst executive Terry Mansfield passes away aged 81

Mansfield was managing director of Nat Mags between 1982 and 2002.

Mansfield: joined Nat Mags' Harper's Bazaar in 1969
Mansfield: joined Nat Mags' Harper's Bazaar in 1969

Leaders of Hearst have paid tribute to Terry Mansfield, who passed away on 28 March aged 81.

Mansfield led the National Magazine Company, which was Hearst’s international publishing arm in the UK, between 1982 and 2002. He retired in 2003 and went on to lead a number of charitable and educational initiatives, including founding Victim Support.

James Wildman, chief executive of Hearst UK, wrote to staff to praise Mansfield as a "passionate" supporter of magazines who will be truly missed.

"Terry’s story is incredibly inspirational," Wildman said. "He started in this industry as a 16-year-old office boy at an advertising agency and, after a military service, he joined Condé Nast in London, where he worked on a number of titles before becoming advertisement manager of Queen magazine.

"In 1969, he joined the National Magazine Company as advertisement manager of Harper’s Bazaar. In 1975, he became publisher of the merged Harpers & Queen and, in 1980, was appointed deputy managing director. Two years later, he became managing director of Nat Mags."

Mansfield became the first non-American to join the Hearst board in 1993 and was remembered fondly by US executives.

Steven R Swartz, president and chief executive of Hearst, described him as "a brilliant global strategist [who was] integral to our international growth".

"Terry was one of the best judges and coaches of editorial talent that I have known," Gilbert C Maurer, director and former chief operating officer at Hearst, said. "As a result, Hearst UK’s magazine titles were among the best in the nation. Talents like his are rare and the magazine industry will miss him."

Mansfield was a major fundraiser for Historic Royal Palaces and also held varied positions, such as chairman of the Mobo Awards for five years, chairman of Graduate Fashion for 10 years and chairman of Arts Thread, championing the fashion talent of the future.

He is survived by his wife Helen and daughters Victoria and Anna.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020