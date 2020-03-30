Former Hearst executive Terry Mansfield passes away aged 81

Leaders of Hearst have paid tribute to Terry Mansfield, who passed away on 28 March aged 81.

Mansfield led the National Magazine Company, which was Hearst’s international publishing arm in the UK, between 1982 and 2002. He retired in 2003 and went on to lead a number of charitable and educational initiatives, including founding Victim Support.

James Wildman, chief executive of Hearst UK, wrote to staff to praise Mansfield as a "passionate" supporter of magazines who will be truly missed.

"Terry’s story is incredibly inspirational," Wildman said. "He started in this industry as a 16-year-old office boy at an advertising agency and, after a military service, he joined Condé Nast in London, where he worked on a number of titles before becoming advertisement manager of Queen magazine.

"In 1969, he joined the National Magazine Company as advertisement manager of Harper’s Bazaar. In 1975, he became publisher of the merged Harpers & Queen and, in 1980, was appointed deputy managing director. Two years later, he became managing director of Nat Mags."

Mansfield became the first non-American to join the Hearst board in 1993 and was remembered fondly by US executives.

Steven R Swartz, president and chief executive of Hearst, described him as "a brilliant global strategist [who was] integral to our international growth".

"Terry was one of the best judges and coaches of editorial talent that I have known," Gilbert C Maurer, director and former chief operating officer at Hearst, said. "As a result, Hearst UK’s magazine titles were among the best in the nation. Talents like his are rare and the magazine industry will miss him."

Mansfield was a major fundraiser for Historic Royal Palaces and also held varied positions, such as chairman of the Mobo Awards for five years, chairman of Graduate Fashion for 10 years and chairman of Arts Thread, championing the fashion talent of the future.

He is survived by his wife Helen and daughters Victoria and Anna.