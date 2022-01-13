Former Lucky Generals CEO joins Wavemaker

Wavemaker UK has hired former Lucky Generals chief executive Katie Lee as its chief growth officer.

Lee left Lucky Generals a year ago to become chief executive of women’s hypnotherapy app Clementine, which was set up by her friend and former Wunderman strategy director, Kim Palmer.

At the time, she said: "I've loved my advertising career to date, but the time has come for a pivot."

It was a surprise move given Lee's long association with creative agencies. She has served as managing director of Y&R, Leo Burnett, Gravity Road and Sunshine, and had stints at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Saatchi & Saatchi and Collett Dickenson Pearce.

Explaining her perhaps equally surprising decision to return and join a media agency, Lee told Campaign that she had been kept awake at night by how to invest Clementine's media budget and so became interested in developing her knowledge.

She left Clementine prior to Christmas but will continue to advise it in a private capacity.

At Wavemaker she will be responsible for new business and “bringing the agency’s positive provocation mission to life”.

The position was previously occupied by Mu Ali, who left the business last June. Unlike Ali, Lee will sit on the agency’s executive leadership team and report to chief executive Paul Hutchison.

Lee will have two direct reports, including recent recruit and head of marketing Hannah Baker and head of new business James Wilde.

Lee told Campaign that, after leaving Clementine, she was on the lookout for a role that would broaden her skills, a similar reason as to why she left ad agency Leo Burnett to join the tech-driven content agency Gravity Road.

“I've found over the last few jobs that I've done, the more I am learning, and the more different parts that I am kind of bringing into my stable of experience, the happier I am,” she said. “So when I was at Clementine, the branding bit was fairly straightforward to me but the bit that just literally kept me awake at night was about how to put this money into media and performance.

“I just realised that even though I'd spent 20-odd years in the media advertising world, I didn't know everything I’d like to know about media and I think it's becoming more and more important for all brands. In a way, the media decision needs to come before the branding decision; media is leading the disruption of this industry and it was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Lee recalled the time that creative and media used to sit within advertising agencies and said she believes that clients are looking for much more integrated and seamless approaches between media and creative.

“I think the prominence of media planning and buying has grown and has the ability to grow further. There is room to bring more creativity and content within that media and tech solution and it's those areas that I am super interested in,” she said.

Her immediate priority will be to help Wavemaker grow and tell a compelling story to prospective and current clients centred on its positive provocation mantra.

She believes that her skills as a storyteller will give Wavemaker an advantage in pitch situations.

Lee is also heavily involved with social issues, such as diversity in the industry, and will help develop Wavemaker’s agency culture to attract and develop talent.

She is an active member of WACL and, during her time at Lucky Generals, was one of the first industry leaders to set up a miscarriage policy at an agency.

“I said to Hutch (chief executive Paul Hutchison) during the interview process that while I love new business and it is in my blood, you’re not keeping me away from culture and diversity, it’s really, really important to me,” she added.

“Building an environment where everyone can flourish is important. So I will be doing that within Wavemaker and hopefully also within WPP once I've settled in. That said, I really love the team and energy here; they’ve been fantastic and I love the fact I am learning something new.”

Lee joins an executive team that includes Hutchison, chief strategy officer Verra Budimlija, chief operating officer Kelly Parker, chief data officer David Fletcher, chief talent officer Rob Jane and managing director Emma Slater.

Hutchison described hiring someone of Lee’s calibre as “a real honour”.

“She has a truly fearless attitude that perfectly reflects Wavemaker’s approach to growth,” he said. “This, coupled with her depth of experience across industries and clients, and with the support of our talented new leadership team, will, I have no doubt, deliver us and our clients exceptional growth in the years ahead.”