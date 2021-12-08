Arvind Hickman
Former MediaCom director succeeds Rowlinson at GroupM

Katie Grosvenor joins as engagement and growth chief in 2022.

GroupM has hired Katie Grosvenor as its new chief customer engagement and growth officer – a key leadership position at the UK’s largest media buying group.

She succeeds Paul Rowlinson, who departed in November after a 16-year career that included stints as GroupM’s digital chief and senior roles at Mindshare.

Grosvenor brings more than 15 years of experience in media and technology. She returns to GroupM from Integral Ad Science where she is currently head of sales in Northern Europe.

She began her career in 2004 at MediaCom, where she worked her way up to marketing director in 2011 and global operations director in 2016.

She is also the chief operating officer of Bloom, a professional network for women in communications.

At GroupM she will be responsible for leading the strategy and day-to-day management of the UK’s Engagement & Growth squad. 

A year ago, WPP UK boss Karen Blackett restructured GroupM’s senior leadership team into five divisional ‘squads’ to improve how the company serves clients.

“Katie has a proven track record in driving success across multiple disciplines and a unique understanding of the media and advertising industry,” Blackett said. 

“I know she will be a valuable addition for our business, our clients and our partners.” 

Grosvenor said she was “thrilled to be joining GroupM at such an exciting and pivotal time for the advertising industry”. 

She added: “I look forward to working alongside Karen and the leadership team to  deliver continued growth for our clients and bring our vision of making advertising work better for people to life.”

