Former Paddy Power marketer Phil Lloyd joins Carwow after quitting AR game Snatch

Lloyd joins from Snatch, the AR app dubbed the "Pokémon Go for brands", where he was co-founder and chief customer officer.

He will report to founder and chief executive James Hind, and will be charged with developing a central marketing strategy across different audiences, as well as "engaging agency partners that share his and the company’s vision, and matching these partnerships with the best in-house talent."

In April this year, Carwow was named as the second-fastest growing company in Europe, and the second fastest in the UK, behind Deliveroo, in the Financial Times 1000.

Lloyd said he aimed to "curate and deepen a marketing culture where the customer’s voice is represented through the entire business."

The "crucial hire", Hind said, followed a year-long search. "Phil impressed in smarts, with both his passion and his ideas for how we can use customer insights to create an aligned marketing strategy and grow carwow at pace," he added.

Before starting Snatch in December 2016 with chief executive Joe Martin, chief operating officer Jamal Hirani, Lloyd spent just over a year at Paddy Power Betfair as head of advertising, where he oversaw the merger of the two brands, appointing Lucky Generals to the joint advertising account – although Paddy Power has since parted ways with the agency.

Lloyd started his career on the graduate programme at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO where he stayed from 2007 to 2013, becoming an account director. He then moved to Bartle Bogle Hegarty, becoming team director on the Virgin Media account from 2013 to 2015.

Snatch launched to great fanfare, with FMCG giant Unilever quickly acquiring a minority stake through Unilever Ventures.

But the business went into administration in July, after running into cash-flow problems, and was then acquired by an unnamed buyer.

Lloyd had relocated to San Francisco to work on scaling Snatch globally, and said the opportunity to return to the UK was part of his motivation for taking the job.

He said: "With Snatch acquired in July, the business model changed and had less need for standalone consumer marketing or product development.

"So, along with my kids' schooling, it made for the perfect opportunity to move back home to London and the different opportunities here. The Snatch concept and team will always be close to my heart."