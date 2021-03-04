Staff
Former R/GA exec Nicky Bell to lead Facebook Creative Shop

She will lead a team of creative strategists across 39 offices who are tasked with helping advertisers improve their messaging across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus and WhatsApp.

Bell: spent four years at R/GA
R/GA's former head of global client partnerships, Nicky Bell, has joined Facebook as vice president of Facebook Creative Shop, the company's in-house creative strategy team.

The former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand now leads the decade-old Facebook Creative Shop, where she will helm a unit of creative strategists across 39 offices, focused on improving messaging for advertisers across its various platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus and WhatsApp.

She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Carolyn Everson, VP of the global business group, and will work with Mark D’Arcy, chief creative officer and VP of global business marketing.

“Nicky Bell is a brand builder who has spent her career pushing the boundaries of digital innovation,” Everson said in a statement. “The pandemic has forced every business ... to reinvent how they reach customers in an online marketplace that is more crowded and competitive than ever.”

“I’ve spent my career advocating for creativity and technology as key drivers of meaningful business growth,” Bell said in a statement. “I look forward to working with this talented team to help businesses of all sizes around the world tell their stories, connect with people and use our platforms to grow.”

This article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

