Former Sense MD forms independent collective

Former London managing director Sense Lou Garrod has founded a collective of independent experiential experts to collaborate on delivering brand experiences.

After taking some time out and being approached to give experiential campaign advice, Garrod was inspired to think about a new agency model. She established LoftHouse Collective which focuses on its collaborators having shared passions and values rather than a shared physical space.

Garrod made the decision to leave Sense, where she had worked for 16 years, after feeling hit hard by the pandemic.

She said: "Like many in our industry, the early period of the pandemic hit me hard both professionally and personally. The changing shape of the business, the unknown direction of campaigns that had been planned for months balanced with home-schooling three young children and really learning about them and their additional educational needs. Twelve months after the pandemic hit, I made a huge decision to leave my MD role after 16 years in the one agency."

Now she will be working with independent talent including those who may have left the experiential industry to follow a side hustle, but whose passion lies in experiential, and those who have taken the leap to set up in their own area of specialism. This includes producers, creatives, PR and content consultants.

Garrod believes this approach, along with working from home, will allow individuals to pursue what makes them happy but come together as a force. In the future, LoftHouse Collective will be looking to work with brands who adopt an entrepreneurial approach to marketing who are keen to embrace brand experience.

The collective has launched in line with its campaign for Mizkan owned plant-based brand ZenB. To deliver "The ZenB Project" Garroud is collaborating with an ex-agency art director who is now a graffiti artist and illustrator, an ex-agency production director who runs an operations business, and a client services manager who also runs a dog grooming business.

Open from 25 November to 8 December, the experience has been co-curated with chef, author and entrepreneur Lauren Lovatt. Through the duration of the pop-up, visitors can drop in and sample the brand's pasta through a range of plant-based dishes. Guests can also attend two supper clubs where they can participate in a cooking workshop and enjoy a soy-free, gluten-free and vegan three-course meal.