Former Social Chain senior management launch a creative production agency

FIve industry figures have teamed up to launch a creative production agency, Jamz, which will specialise in live music, fashion and travel projects.

Zac Hancock, Jodie Horne and Matt Pittman previously worked at Social Chain, while Josh Stockdale and Alex Boulton work together at Dream Beach Media.

The shop has been founded during the pandemic to produce content in a time when travel is increasingly restricted.

Stockdale told Campaign: "We decided to amplify our passion and push forward to try and provide a safe and achievable asset for our clients.

"You have these musicians who aren't touring and so we thought why not partner these musicians with tourism boards and utilise their following and their leverage on social to create an exciting asset."

Jamz is launching officially having completed a project for Live Nation and Twitch that saw a live DJ set featuring Meduza streamed from a remote location in San Marino.

There are plans to pursue clients directly to offer their services while also taking part in traditional pitch processes.

The outfit will operate as a "family-sized team" as Stockdale predicted tourism boards would remain very protective over what production companies go into their space for the first two to three quarters of next year.

Jamz has an office space in Manchester but will be operated internationally out of production locations. The agency also wants to invite clients to global locations for meetings.

Stockdale added: "We want to change the game a little bit. If we're on projects in Sicily we want to invite the client, show them around and make a weekend of it. Bring some personality back and enjoy face to face meetings once that's all allowed again."

Hancock, Horne and Pittman all joined Social Chain in 2017, as project manager, videographer/editor, and videographer respecitvely. When they left they were head of production, head of videography and commercial video director. After leaving Social Chain, Pittman went on to work for Clokkemaker.

Stockdale and Boulton will continue to run Dream Beach Media as a separate entity.

The agency is currently in talks with Visit Saudia Arabia and Visit Mexico about producing DJ sets next year.