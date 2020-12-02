Danny Rogers
Former Soho House comms chief joins Stella McCartney

Peter Chipchase was chief communications and strategy officer at Soho House.

Chipchase: left Soho House in September
Peter Chipchase, long-time communications lead at Soho House, has joined fashion house Stella McCartney as chief marketing officer.

Chipchase will take responsibility for comms, marketing, social media and visual teams at the label, which was set up by McCartney in 2001.

The business, which is known for its strong policy on ethics and sustainability, said Chipchase would report to chief executive Gabriele Maggio – based at its London headquarters – and work closely with McCartney, as well as the product and commercial teams.

Chipchase left Soho House in September, having spent seven years at the members club and lifestyle business, where he held the title chief communications and strategy officer.

His stint coincided with an aggressive expansion plan and a more rounded lifestyle offering across hospitality, travel, retail, workspace and digital – increasing Soho House's valuation from $250m (£185m) to $2bn before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“We are thrilled to have Peter join Stella McCartney during this pivotal time both for our company and the industry,” Maggio said. “He brings a refreshing outsider’s perspective alongside a proven track record of global growth – empowering our marketing and communications teams with the disruptive direction needed to continue leading the sustainable luxury fashion conversation.”

Chipchase told Campaign sister title PRWeek: “Covid-19 has changed the way the fashion and luxury industry is looking at how it does things, so there is no better time to come in and help shape that future. Working with Stella, Gabriele and the team to help drive the next stage of growth was just too enticing to turn down.”

As a lifelong vegetarian, McCartney's brand never uses animal leather, fur, skins or feathers in products, setting a standard for the use of alternative materials.

The brand’s collections are currently available in more than 100 countries at wholesale and through 61 free-standing stores in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo, among other locations.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek

