Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Former Spotify UK boss joins influencer platform Takumi

Adam Williams, the former UK sales director and managing director of Spotify, has been appointed by influencer marketing platform Takumi to the new role of chief revenue officer.

Former Spotify UK boss joins influencer platform Takumi

Williams was at the streaming platform from 2009 to 2015; the last two-and-a-half years as managing director.

He left Spotify to co-found start-up Words Won’t Do, and was also acting international chief revenue officer at data location marketing company Verve for a year until last July.

Before joining Spotify, Williams spent eight years as head of digital platforms at Global Radio.

He will report to Takumi’s chief executive and co-founder Mats Stigzelius.

Williams said: "When I joined Spotify it had started to shake up the music industry with the shift to streaming. In many ways, influencer marketing has had that same effect among marketers.

"It has come out of nowhere and is now considered by most as an established and effective tactic, especially for brands trying to target millennials. What’s more, we expect to see a lot more growth over the next few years as the millennial market matures."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track