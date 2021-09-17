Simon Gwynn
Former VCCP Media CEO Catherine Becker joins social content agency Freeda Media

Becker joins from Electronic Arts, where she was head of media – EU.

Becker: previously ran independent media shop Adconnection
Catherine Becker, the former chief executive of VCCP Media, has joined Italian-founded digital media company Freeda Media as UK chief executive.

Freeda, founded in Milan in 2016 by Andrea Scotti Calderini, creates content primarily for social channels including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok that is aimed at Gen Z and millennial women. It has around 200 staff across Milan, Madrid and London.

Freeda has worked with brands including Nike, Netflix, Gucci, Disney and Estée Lauder, and said that its content reached 80% of Italian, Spanish and English women in the 18-34 age bracket, and more than 100 million people per month.

Becker joins from Electronic Arts, the games publisher behind series including Fifa and The Sims, where she has been head of media – EU for the past two years. Before EA, she was CEO at VCCP Media, which she joined in 2015 as chief executive when it acquired her independent media agency Adconnection.

Becker is on the executive committee of WACL in a campaigning role, and earlier this year at EA, was elected as chair of the company’s Women’s Ultimate employee resource group, which promotes equality, diversity and inclusion for women in the workplace, and champions female representation in EA’s games and in advertising creative.

“We are delighted to bring Catherine on board to run the UK and join the global exec team with her outstanding international media and business experience and an incredible passion for what we stand for,” Calderini said.

“Her role will be to lead and grow our talented team, build a leading editorial voice in the market and scale our business in the UK across the different strategic services we offer to our brand partners.”

Becker described it as “an absolute treat” to join a business “with such a mission and focus on supporting and inspiring young women in a diverse and inclusive way and encouraging positivity in social media which can be so lacking. 

“This very much feeds into what we have been campaigning for at WACL and I look forward to joining a great team to grow and nurture the business in the UK.”

