Formula One puts fans in the firing line in first ever global campaign

A 60-second film, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, introduces F1’s new tagline, "Engineered insanity". It jumps between race footage and clips of six F1 "superfans" who were filmed inside a specially constructed wind tunnel being subjected to intense wind, heat and rain.

The participants were chosen for their love of the sport, as well as to represent the demographic breadth of the sport’s fanbase, a spokesman said.

Ellie Norman, director of marketing at Formula One, said the campaign’s aim was to create a "a perceptible shift in how people perceive F1", switching the focus "away from our own echo chamber, instead spotlighting why our fans love this sport."

This echoed comments she made in a recent interview with Campaign, following the launch of over-the-top content platform F1 TV.

The film was created by Philippa Beaumont, Freddy Taylor and Andrew Bevan and directed by Chris Boyle through Private Island.

The campaign launches this morning on social channels, ahead of the first race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 25 March. The film will be supported by out-of-home ads in Melbourne, including hand-painted murals.

Later in the season it will roll out to other markets including China, France, Germany and the US. As the season progresses, new edits of the film will be cut and released after each Grand Prix, documenting how the action unfolds.

The six "superfans", meanwhile, will take part in teasing the campaign through their own social profiles. There will also be a series of gifs and interactive Instagram Stories designed to engage the wider fanbase.

Norman continued: "Our brief to Wieden & Kennedy was to translate its raw, exhilarating thrill into something that will transcend its appeal across the entire spectrum of sports fans.

"Last season, we made a promise to our fans to bring them closer and to reshape the sport into something that resembles what they want to see, the gladiatorial conflict at its heart. Nothing we came up with creatively delivered this better than seeing it through the eyes of our most passionate fans."