Fortnite enlists Pele to bring new football features to its users

Epic Games' Fortnite is launching in-game football features and has teamed up with football legend Pelé and 23 clubs.

Manchester City is among the global partners on the project, launching on 24 January, which enables players to choose from 10 variants of "Kickoff Set" skins: outfits to represent teams in-game. Each outfit can be swapped to any of the 23 football clubs participating, which include Juventus, AC Milan, West Ham United, Los Angeles FC and Sydney FC.

Additionally, players will be able to earn or purchase two new "emotes", including a "Fancy Footwork" dribbling emote. Emotes are distinctive dances that can be performed by users.

Retired Brazilian player Pelé, will be bringing his "iconic celebration" to the game with "Pele's air punch emote", which will be launched with the "Pelé cup" on 20 January. Players participating in the cup can win a customised signed shirt, Pelé's emote and skins.

The Manchester City skin and special in-game emotes can be won on 21 January in the "FaZe City cup featuring Fortnite" tournament. The event is open to the public with the top 50 pairings (top 100 players) earning early access to the features.

Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games, said: "Football is consistently one of the top sports that our players tell us they want to see and experience in Fortnite.

"We're excited to collaborate with Manchester City to bring 'the beautiful game' to Fortnite fans around the world as they face off in competitive tournaments, experience new creative modes of gameplay, and celebrate global football."

A new football-inspired Creative Island will be featured in the Creative Hub. Players will use their bodies, pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against one another and the losers battling for third place.