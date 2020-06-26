Fortnite partners Warner Bros for first-ever in-game movie night

Fortnite has partnered Warner Bros to launch a cinema-style screening experience for the first time that players can access through the video game.

The three films that will be part of "Movie nite" on 26 June are Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Batman Begins and The Prestige.

For the screening, players need to reach Party Royale island and head to the Big Screen. Just like traditional cinema, the film will start at a scheduled time and users can jump in and out of the movie at any time as the film continues. The UK screening begins at 5pm.

Films will be shown based on people's geographical location. Players in Germany and the UK will be shown The Prestige, while those in France will be able to view Batman Begins. This is due to distribution rights for different countries.

It is the first time that Fortnite is showing full films. Before that, it has only shown trailers. The move comes as many cinema releases have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Epic Games is hosting the screening.