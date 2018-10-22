Forward3D swoops for 360i's James Townsend

Townsend: takes newly created role

Forward3D, the performance marketing agency, has appointed 360i's James Townsend in the new role of global managing director.

Townsend was 360i’s European chief executive, where he led the Converse, Lidl and Enterprise accounts, and part of the Dentsu Aegis Network UK leadership team.

At Forward3D, he will have responsibility for the agency globally, including driving consistency and collaboration across its offices in EMEA, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Before joining 360i in 2013, Townsend was managing director at Fallon London, where he led the Cadbury, Nokia and Skoda accounts during a five-year stint.

Forward3D, which launched in 2004, now employs more than 400 people across 15 offices and specialises in search, display, content and data science.

In the UK, it tends to pitch for new business against Dentsu’s iProspect and Merkle, as well as independent digital marketing shop Jellyfish.

The Stagwell Group, the three-year-old agency founded by former Microsoft chief strategy officer Mark Penn, acquired Forward3D in December last year.

Martin McNulty, chief executive of Forward3D, said: "[Townsend’s] wealth of experience will help the business build on its advanced digital marketing and international capabilities, and assist with the ongoing acceleration of the agency’s growth globally."