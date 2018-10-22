Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Forward3D swoops for 360i's James Townsend

Townsend will have responsibility for Forward3D globally, including driving consistency and collaboration across its offices.

Townsend: takes newly created role
Townsend: takes newly created role

Forward3D, the performance marketing agency, has appointed 360i's James Townsend in the new role of global managing director.

Townsend was 360i’s European chief executive, where he led the Converse, Lidl and Enterprise accounts, and part of the Dentsu Aegis Network UK leadership team.

At Forward3D, he will have responsibility for the agency globally, including driving consistency and collaboration across its offices in EMEA, North America and Asia-Pacific. 

Before joining 360i in 2013, Townsend was managing director at Fallon London, where he led the Cadbury, Nokia and Skoda accounts during a five-year stint. 

Forward3D, which launched in 2004, now employs more than 400 people across 15 offices and specialises in search, display, content and data science.

In the UK, it tends to pitch for new business against Dentsu’s iProspect and Merkle, as well as independent digital marketing shop Jellyfish. 

The Stagwell Group, the three-year-old agency founded by former Microsoft chief strategy officer Mark Penn, acquired Forward3D in December last year.

Martin McNulty, chief executive of Forward3D, said: "[Townsend’s] wealth of experience will help the business build on its advanced digital marketing and international capabilities, and assist with the ongoing acceleration of the agency’s growth globally."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?