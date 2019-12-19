ForwardPMX acquires The Search Agency

ForwardPMX has acquired The Search Agency, a global agency, as it seeks to strengthen its integrated brand and performance offering.

The Los Angeles-headquartered company has 200 staff across offices in London, Baltimore, Toronto and Bangalore and its client roster includes Hyundai, Amazon’s surveillance doorbell product Ring, Philips and Lexus.

The shop’s UK office in London handles European accounts and specialises in the delivery of comprehensive technical audits of clients’ online platforms, leading to campaigns across paid search, programmatic display, paid social media and earned media.

ForwardPMX said the acquisition would strengthen its integrated brand and performance offering because TSA has "highly trained and talented teams, coupled with unique content, design and video solutions".

David Hughes, co-founder of TSA, will remain as a critical strategic adviser at the business and The Stagwell Group, ForwardPMX’s parent company.

The Stagwell Group, a private equity company, merged UK-based Forward 3D and US-based PMX in January to create ForwardPMX, a global performance marketing agency.

Martin McNulty, chief executive of ForwardPMX, said: "TSA has one of the strongest histories of delivering data-driven, world-class performance programmes that result in measurable success for brands.

"We both believe that if businesses leverage data and technology intelligently, we can solve the most complex problems faced by marketers today."