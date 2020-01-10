Omar Oakes
ForwardPMX names James Townsend global CEO

Martin McNulty is leaving business 'to pursue other opportunities'.

Townsend: previously worked at 360i and Fallon

ForwardPMX has appointed global managing director James Townsend as global chief executive.

Townsend replaces Martin McNulty, who is leaving the business "to pursue other opportunities", the company said. McNulty is the founder of Forward 3D, the UK performance shop that merged with sister US company PMX a year ago, and had been global chief executive of ForwardPMX since then.

As global chief executive, Townsend is expected to oversee the performancr marketing agency’s talent development, new-business efforts and advance its brand performance offerings.

Townsend told Campaign: "We see a dynamic and expanding market, and we’re enjoying the opportunities to grow our clients’ businesses and our talent around the world. With over 1,000 people in our 25 offices, we have the scale to deliver on the biggest engagements and the set-up to be agile and adaptable. 

"Our integrated offering across consultancy, technology and media activation will help brands navigate this pivotal time in our industry, and we relish in the chance to support clients with their increasingly complex and stimulating business challenges."

As global managing director, Townsend spent the past year working to increase consistency, collaboration and scale across the agency’s talent base in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. 

Before joining ForwardPMX a year ago, Townsend was European chief executive of 360i, where he worked for three years and led accounts for Converse, Enterprise and Lidl. He previously spent five years at Publicis Groupe creative shop Fallon London, where he was client services director and then managing director. 

Last month, ForwardPMX acquired The Search Agency as it seeks to strengthen its integrated brand and performance offering.

