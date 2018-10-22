Brittaney Kiefer
Four agencies battle it out for Lidl advertising business

The supermarket kicked off the process in August.

Lidl: previously handled by TBWA\London
Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS are vying for Lidl's £70m advertising account after the supermarket called a review in August.

Pitches will take place during the first week of December. The process is handled by AAR.

Karmarama has previously worked with supermarket rival Iceland. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the Lidl pitch would affect that relationship.

Lidl kicked off the review after splitting with TBWA\London. Over TBWA’s five-year stint on the account, Lidl increased its share of supermarket customer spend from 3.1% in 2013 to 5.5% in the summer, according to Kantar Worldpanel data.  

However, Lidl has fallen behind its German rival Aldi, which grew its share over the same period from 3.6% to 7.6%.

Lidl’s review is the second in the supermarket sector this year, after Asda dropped Saatchi & Saatchi and hired Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

