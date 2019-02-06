Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Four agencies shortlisted for Virgin Media ad pitch

Incumbent BBH is not repitching.

Virgin Media: Bolt suits up as a superhero in ads by BBH
Virgin Media: Bolt suits up as a superhero in ads by BBH

Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas London, Uncommon Creative Studio and Wonderhood Studios will battle it out for the Virgin Media ad account.

The shortlist means two established agencies will go up against two of adland's newest start-ups. Uncommon was launched in September 2017 by former Grey London executives Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme. Wonderhood was founded last year by former Channel 4 boss David Abraham.

Pitches will take place the week commencing 4 March. The review is being handled by AAR.

Incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty declined to repitch, ending its seven-year relationship with the TV, broadband and mobile provider.

Virgin Media surprised many in the ad industry when it called the review last month. In October 2018, BBH picked up a silver IPA Effectiveness Award for its work with the brand.

Over the past few years, the agency has created a series of ads featuring Usain Bolt. The latest spot shows the Olympic sprinter running on a treadmill to help an orchestra create his theme tune.

Virgin Media has been without a chief marketing officer since June last year, when Kerris Bright left to become chief customer officer at the BBC.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019