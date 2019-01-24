Four agencies vie for Barclays ad account

Bartle Bogle Hegarty will take on Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mother and Publicis as it seeks to continue its 17-year relationship with Barclays.

AAR is handling the pitch for the account, which is believed to be worth about £30m.

Barclays first appointed BBH in 2001 without a pitch. The business had previously been held by Leagas Delaney.

Barclays declined to comment.

The news comes after sister brand Barclaycard launched a campaign profiling crystal merchants from Droga5 London that Campaign's Jeremy Lee called "a contender for ad of the year".