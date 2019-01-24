Simon Gwynn
Four agencies vie for Barclays ad account

AMV, Mother and Publicis are up against incumbent BBH.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty will take on Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mother and Publicis as it seeks to continue its 17-year relationship with Barclays.

AAR is handling the pitch for the account, which is believed to be worth about £30m.

Barclays first appointed BBH in 2001 without a pitch. The business had previously been held by Leagas Delaney.

Barclays declined to comment.

The news comes after sister brand Barclaycard launched a campaign profiling crystal merchants from Droga5 London that Campaign's Jeremy Lee called "a contender for ad of the year".

