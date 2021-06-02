Diana Bradley
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Mental health organisations are also standing behind Osaka's decision

Naomi Osaka in the first round of the French Open. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Brands including Nike, Mastercard, Sweetgreen and Nissin Foods are voicing support for tennis star Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health. 

Per the tournament’s code of conduct, media interviews are mandatory for athletes. Osaka, however, refused to speak to the press due to her mental health, and was fined $15,000 by tournament officials. She withdrew from the tournament and posted a lengthy statement about her decision on social media, saying she felt the need to step away from competition to focus on self-care.

Nike, which signed a sponsorship deal with Osaka in 2019, told CNN, "Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognise her courage in sharing her own mental health experience." 

Another brand that weighed in was fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen. Osaka recently became Sweetgreen’s first athlete ambassador and an investor in the company. 

Mastercard, another Osaka sponsor, tweeted Tuesday that the star's decision "reminds us all how important it is to prioritize personal health and well-being. We support her and admire her courage to address important issues, both on and off the court."

And sponsor Nissin Foods also voiced support for the tennis star.

"We pray for Ms Naomi Osaka's earliest recovery, and wish her continued success," a spokesperson for Nissin Foods told CNN.

Mental health organisations are also backing Osaka’s decision to take a break from competition. 

Osaka is also getting support from fellow athletes and celebrities, such as tennis great Serena Williams

This article first appeared in PR Week

