Four million tune in for Love Island finale

In terms of live TV viewing, average audience has plateaued, growing by just 75,000.

Love Island: ITV2 show had 42 episodes
More than four million people tuned in to watch Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea win the fifth series of ITV2’s Love Island.

The show, which aired between 9pm and 10.30pm last night (Monday), was the most-watched episode of the series and had the highest-ever audience for a Love Island finale, according to overnight figures.

A peak audience of 4.1 million tuned in to watch the two beat Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who had been a couple for most of the show. ITV said there was an average of 3.63 million live TV viewers, and a further 400,000 streaming on non-TV devices.

In terms of live TV viewing the average number that tuned in has plateaued, rising by just 75,000. For the 2018 finale, Love Island attracted an average of 3.56 million people, up one million year on year.

Across the 42 episodes aired this year, viewers averaged 5.7 million per episode on all devices, up 600,000 year on year.

The 2019 final had a 64% share of the total number of people aged between 16 and 34 watching TV last night.

Love Island is sponsored by Uber Eats. The takeaway service paid about £5m for the deal, Campaign reported in January.

