Four in running for Best Agency Partner at Media Week Awards

Four media agencies are in contention for Best Agency Partner, a special award from Reach Solutions, at the 2020 Media Week Awards.

The agencies that made this year's shortlist are three Omnicom shops – Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMD UK and PHD – as well as WPP's MediaCom.

Campaign invited all of the media owners that took part in the judging for this year's Media Week Awards to vote for their best media agency partner.

It is the third year that the award has been run in partnership with Reach Solutions, the commercial arm of Reach, the national and regional publisher whose titles include the Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Star and OK!.

WPP's Wavemaker has won the award for two years in a row, having triumphed in the inaugural Agency Partner of the Year in 2018.

There is just one week to go until the winners are revealed.

Due to social-distancing measures, this year's winners of the awards will be announced in a digital ceremony taking place over two days, at 4.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 14-15 October.

Emma Callaghan, sales director at Reach Solutions, said: "We feel very passionately about this award because it captures the true essence of partnership between an agency and media owner; a mutual desire to create and deliver innovative, effective and successful work.

"2020 has been a year of challenges and part of the criteria for this award is to recognise the agency that has maintained open and transparent communication, has found ways to adapt to the circumstances and has continued to work closely with media partners to drive marketing solutions, against all odds. Good luck to all the agencies shortlisted!"

For more information and to register to watch, visit mediaweekawards.co.uk