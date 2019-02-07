Ben Londesbrough & Martha Llewellyn
Fox uses The Walking Dead exhibition to drive viewers

'Dead: art apocalypse' celebrates release of ninth series of TV show.

Fox is using an exhibition for its long-running TV show The Walking Dead to drive viewing figures ahead of the upcoming ninth series.

Replica props from the show, actors and fan art make up the activation. "Dead: art apocalypse" is running at The Old Truman Brewery from today.

The exhibition features 20 shortlisted entries to a national fan art competition launched by Fox in October last year. The selection was chosen from 800 submissions and the judging panel included former showrunner and FX designer Greg Nicotero.

The activation is part of a partnership with Time Out, which printed the winning entry on its front cover to encourage fans to attend the event.

The event will also be publicised across social media channels, including Facebook Live streams on 8 and 9 February.

Kirsty Howell, head of PR UK at Fox Networks Group, said: "Now people consume TV in so many different ways, so it isn’t just passive watching. People want to interact and really want to get to get involved. And I think you’re going to see more of that moving forward. Every campaign that we do now has to be a 360-degree campaign."

