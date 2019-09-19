Yasmin Arrigo
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Frame celebrates 10th anniversary by challenging 'gym monoculture'

Campaign aims to challenge rise of health and fitness 'ideals'.

Frame: campaign celebrates its instructors
Frame: campaign celebrates its instructors

Frame has launched its first major campaign to make fitness accessible to a gender- and age-neutral audience and call out the rise in health and fitness "ideals". 

Created by Platform13, "We are Frame" centres on the brand's diverse range of instructors, highlighting their personalities, skills, areas of expertise and playlists. As part of the activity, the fitness group has also reclassified its extensive offering of more than 1,500 weekly sessions by simplifying them under the "move", "flex" and "train" categories.

The multichannel campaign will run across social, digital and PR for the next three months and will be supported by a series of experiences in Frame's studios.

Pip Black, co-founder of Frame, explained: "In 2009, when Frame launched, there were no 'pay as you go' boutique studios, so we created it. Ten years later, the fitness industry has exploded. It feels like if you’re not what society deems is the ideal body weight or shape, then fitness can seem like it’s not for you. It’s become a gym monoculture.

"We wanted to show the world that, no matter your background, having fun through exercise is for you and showcasing the instructors are the centre of this is the perfect way to do it."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019