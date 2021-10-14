Promoted
Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Campaign Jobs has co-produced an employer branding guide for employers throughout the pandemic and beyond. Sign up now to get your free copy.

As optimism reignites the recruitment landscape, is your organisation’s employer brand looking a bit like a rabbit in the headlights? If you felt there was no choice but to downsize your workforce during the pandemic, you may recently have been in a position to make a sharp u-turn to attract the right talent to join so you can recover and grow again.

Now is the time to give your organisation the competitive edge it needs. Use this opportunity to do things differently, and better. Find out what your existing and potential employees really want from you as an employer and what they’re looking for from their careers so that you can better understand them. This will pay dividends for your talent attraction and retention.

Ask yourself - how strong is your employer brand? This could be an ideal moment to reboot and stand out from the rest, in a positive way.

Download this free guide to gain insights into the latest employer branding and recruitment marketing trends to help inform your next steps, looking at what’s changed and how you can make the most of it. Learn how to position your organisation as an employer of choice and practical tips for tackling common challenges throughout the pandemic and beyond.

The free downloadable ebook, from Campaign Jobs covers:

  • What is employer branding?
  • How has employer branding evolved?
  • Standing out as an employer of choice
  • Top tips

