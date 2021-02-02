Freelance media talent hub Liberty Hive launches with Pippa Glucklich as chair

Liberty Hive, a freelance hub for “proven” media talent, has launched an online membership platform to connect executives with employers.

Laura Braithwaite and Kate Merritt, the co-founders of Liberty Hive, have recruited Pippa Glucklich as chair and won Havas Media as a founding client.

The founders started developing Liberty Hive last year and adapted their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, as they saw how both experienced talent and media employers were looking at more flexible and agile ways of working.

They said Liberty Hive is focused on working with media agencies, media owners and in-house marketing teams and helping to keep talent inside the industry – at a time when a growing number of senior executives have lost their jobs or are considering leaving.

The company has developed matching technology to connect individuals, who are described as consultants, and employers at speed, as well as offering training and events.

The founders bring heavyweight media experience. Braithwaite previously worked at OMD, Arena Media, Carat and ITV, and Merritt worked at Telegraph Media Group, Mindshare, Carat and Zenith.

Glucklich is a former UK chief executive of Starcom and Amplifi and former president of WACL.

Merritt and Braithwaite said: “Our mission is to make a real difference to how people work in media. We call it creating ‘tomorrow’s workplace, today’.

“After a year in development, we’re thrilled to be able to launch our platform to make this a much-needed reality.

“Connecting great companies with trusted experts through our bespoke matching technology, gives everybody the freedom and control to work differently.”

Glucklich said: “The last year has had a seismic impact on how we work and think about work. There’s no going back.

“Liberty Hive’s model, supported by bespoke technology, is a smart, modern and cost-effective way to connect forward-thinking media businesses and validated, freelance talent quickly across every capability you can think of.”

Glucklich added: “People do want to take control of their lives in a different way, post-Covid, so it speaks to women particularly, but it is for everyone.”

Paddy Affleck, chief executive of Havas Media, said: “People and their ideas are unquestionably our best asset and Liberty Hive has put them at the heart of its offering.

“Any business that helps disrupt and positively enhance the way we operate, especially one that does it so effectively and innovatively as Liberty Hive, gets my vote.”

Dino Myers-Lamptey, founder of The Barber Shop, a strategy agency which he founded in 2019 with a more flexible approach to assembling talent, was also supportive.

“The past 12 months have smashed the perception of talent ‘under one roof’, as rapidly changing business models have demanded new and surprising collaborations,” Myers-Lamptey said.

“With all of this, finding flexible talent that you can trust is the key component. Liberty Hive is an exciting proposition as it fills a need that all sides of the industry have, but it glues it all together with a membership and development model that is based on trust and reputation.”