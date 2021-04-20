Freesat appoints creative and media agencies

Freesat, the free-to-air satellite TV service aimed at former Sky customers that still have a satellite dish on their home, has reached the end of a two-stream agency pitch.

After working with AAR on the process, the brand – a joint venture between the BBC and ITV – has appointed TMW Unlimited to its creative account and The Specialist Works to its media account.

The incumbent agencies, Mr President (creative), Electric Glue and Roast (both media) all declined to repitch.

Mr President has created a series of campaigns for the brand since it was appointed in 2016, replacing Now. Roast and Electric Glue were jointly appointed in 2019, though the latter had already worked with Freesat before this alongside Havas Media.

Andre Santos, director of marketing at Freesat, said: “With an updated purpose, a new product range and DTC offering, Freesat is evolving as a business.

"As we move into this next stage of growth it’s critical to have an agency ‘family’ that can support us in meeting our objectives. After a very competitive pitch process, we’re incredibly excited to bring this to life with TMW Unlimited and The Specialist Works.

"We believe the creativity and rigour they will bring to our comms will help us build our platform and free more people from the shackles of pay TV – all without ever losing sight of the joy of watching TV.”

Chris Mellish, chief executive of TMW Unlimited, said: "Forward-thinking briefs like this one don’t come along often – throughout the process we were inspired by the ambitions of the team at Freesat and the brilliant plans they have for the business."

Neil Shah, group client director at The Specialist Works, added that his agency and Freesat "share the same ambition to combine advanced audience and data marketing effectiveness to find scalable opportunities in a competitive marketplace while laying the building blocks for their longer-term business strategy”.