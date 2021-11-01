Freesat launches brand platform 'Live life free' using CGI crabs Ossi and Pod

Freesat, the subscription-free satellite TV platform, has launched a new creative brand platform that encourages viewers to explore the entertainment on offer.

"Live life free" has been created by TMW Unlimited and features two CGI crab characters, Ossi and Pod, who leave their underwater home to explore a vibrant fairground. The pair quickly begin to enjoy the world of free entertainment that was always, literally, just above their heads.

The brand platform launches with an integrated advertising campaign championing Freesat's 170-plus channels and on-demand services. Stuart Woodall was the copywriter and Neil Matthews was the art director. Martin Allen directed the ad through Coffee & TV and it was produced by TMW Move Studios. The Specialist Works planned and bought media.

Activity will initially target the east, south, south west and south east regions of England, before being rolled out across other areas.

With a voiceover provided by Line of Duty actor Craig Parkinson, "Live life free" runs from 1 November across TV, BVOD and radio, supported by activity via door drops, retail, paid social, paid search and Google Shopping.

Andre Santos, director of marketing at Freesat, said: "The small screen continues to be filled with outstanding content and we wanted to celebrate that through our execution, showing that being chained to pay TV isn't a necessity to enjoy high-quality entertainment.

"You just need to search for that freedom like Ossi and Pod and when you do, you'll find Freesat and a world of wonder waiting for you. We've loved the process of bringing our charming crustaceans to life with TMW Unlimited and The Specialist Works and cannot wait for the UK public to meet them."

Tom Harman, creative director at TMW Unlimited, added: "We can't wait to see our two cute crustacean siblings, Ossi and Pod, scuttle their way into the nation's hearts. The campaign embodies TMW Unlimited's purpose to create 'ideas that move people' from awareness to consideration to purchase, tapping into the customer's desire to pay less for our TV."