Freixenet to offer Halloween makeovers

Freixenet is collaborating with blow-dry bar, Duck & Dry, offering complimentary Halloween-inspired hair and make-up looks.

Those taking part can choose from a range of looks, including Dolores from West World, Blake Lively in ‘A Simple Favour’, or a timeless Day of the Dead look. The experience includes a complimentary makeover and two glasses of Freixenet’s Cordon Negro, as well as a range of bar snacks/

Hair styles include the Viking-inspired Warrior Temptress, the Red Rose Siren featuring soft curls and the Queen of Thorns, an angel halo-style braid and thorn crown, complete with soft black and gold glitter.

The Halloween takeover will take place between for two hours on 26 and 27 October and again on 31 October at Duck & Dry’s Oxford Street salon.