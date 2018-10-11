Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Freixenet to offer Halloween makeovers

The cava brand is taking over a central London hair salon, offering visitors pre-Halloween party pampering.

Freixenet to offer Halloween makeovers

Freixenet is collaborating with blow-dry bar, Duck & Dry, offering complimentary Halloween-inspired hair and make-up looks.

Those taking part can choose from a range of looks, including Dolores from West World, Blake Lively in ‘A Simple Favour’, or a timeless Day of the Dead look. The experience includes a complimentary makeover and two glasses of Freixenet’s Cordon Negro, as well as a range of bar snacks/

Hair styles include the Viking-inspired Warrior Temptress, the Red Rose Siren featuring soft curls and the Queen of Thorns, an angel halo-style braid and thorn crown, complete with soft black and gold glitter.

The Halloween takeover will take place between for two hours on 26 and 27 October and again on 31 October at Duck & Dry’s Oxford Street salon.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now