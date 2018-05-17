Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

French's Mustard and Frank's RedHot Sauce partner for US-themed party

Mustard and condiments brands French's and Frank's are joining forces to host a Fourth of July celebration featuring food, fun and games, karaoke and a hot sauce fountain.

The McCormick & Company-owned French's Mustard and Frank's RedHot are two of the US' most popular sauces. The party will feature a line-up of street food, including burgers from Cheeky Burger, pizzas from Crust Bros, and food from BBQ experts Smokey Tails, all based on American classics.

US-themed games on the night will include red cup beer pong, Buffalo wing-eating contests and RnB karaoke. The event will also feature a six-foot Frank's RedHot sauce fountain and French's mustard ice cream, while entertainment will be provided by a cheerleader squad.

The event is taking place on 4 July at the Last Days of Shoreditch, with tickets including a free drink. Groups of up to eight people can book VIP "Mustard Huts" and "Saucy Shacks" while groups of up to 20 can make use of the "RedHot Rooms".

