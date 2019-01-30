Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Fridge Raiders offers workout sessions

Snack brand's activation will feature 2018 Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden.

Fridge Raiders offers workout sessions

Fridge Raiders, the snack brand owned by Kerry Foods, is running a series of exercise classes including dance, circuits and obstacle course workouts.

"Power play" will consist of 45-minute evening sessions between 5 and 8 February, hosted by personal trainer and fitness influencer Emily Furey. 2018 Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden will also make an appearance.

Fridge Raiders is using the activation to help "the 50% of Brits whose fitness-based resolutions are long broken get back on track".

The brand will also promote its snacks, which it says contain "energy-boosting protein".

PR agency 3 Monkeys Zeno is working with Sketch to deliver the activation.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now