Fridge Raiders promoted to masterbrand status with 1980s-tinged launch campaign

The range includes a variety of meat- and cheese-based snacks that were previously branded as Mattessons Fridge Raiders, Fire & Smoke and Go Go’s. Mattessons will also disappear as the parent brand of Fridge Raiders, though will continue to be used for other products.

The new line-up is being launched with a campaign created by Saatchi & Saatchi. While the agency’s previous work for Fridge Raiders has been aimed at a teen audience and focused on gaming, "Get a taste for power" is aimed at adults, and follows research showing that adults accounted for 85% of snacking occasions in the UK.

The 30-second TV spot features protagonist Julie making her way through London while adopting a series of "power" upgrades, including power dressing, power hair and a power boat.

It was created by Will John and Mark Slack, and directed by Daniel Warwick through Biscuit Filmworks. The media agency is Vizeum. The TV is supported by mobile, social and out-of-home.

Alastair Gibbons, marketing manager at Kerry Foods, said: "Fridge Raiders is making a significant strategic shift in targeting adult consumers.

"To support this, we needed to create advertising that not only showed people that Fridge Raiders is the perfect snack to power them on through their day but was also bold and distinctive in celebrating our new visual identity and the modernisation of our brand."

Gibbons said that snacking products were worth more than £25bn in the UK, and snacking made up a fifth of all food consumption occasions.

"We want consumers to identify Fridge Raiders as a smart snacking solution, targeting adult snackers who want to get the most out of every day," he said.