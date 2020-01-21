Friends of the Earth enlists Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson to tackle 'eco-anxiety'

Friends of the Earth is tackling what it calls "eco-anxiety" – worrying about climate change – with an ad starring Jasmine Jobson from Netflix's hit show Top Boy.

"We’ve all been there", by Don’t Panic, shows Jobson waking up in the morning to chase after a rubbish truck. When she doesn’t manage to catch it, her face is stricken with panic.

She then runs towards a bridge and jumps off to catch the van. At the end, she is shown surfacing from a pile of rubbish with a plastic bottle in her hand, shouting: "Found it!"

The work follows a YouGov poll, commissioned by Friends of the Earth, that found more than 70% of 18- to 24-year-olds are anxious about climate change. Many are also concerned that they and their local authorities are not doing enough to be environmentally friendly.

The campaign aims to show that a lot of people have these feelings and help consumers with solutions that they can adopt.

It was created by Madeline Charles, Jake Moss, Manuel Fleitas and Alex Allmeida, and directed by Eoin Glaister through Stink.

Aaron Kiely, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "What we do in the next few years will determine the future of our world. We know the solutions to climate chaos and there’s still time to act – just. We need to work together if we’re to convince our government to legislate against climate chaos.

"As the group of people most likely to see the worsening effects of climate chaos, it’s not surprising that a surge of younger people is increasingly concerned, especially in the face of government inaction."