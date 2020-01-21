Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Friends of the Earth enlists Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson to tackle 'eco-anxiety'

Work aims to show that worrying about climate change is normal.

Friends of the Earth is tackling what it calls "eco-anxiety" – worrying about climate change – with an ad starring Jasmine Jobson from Netflix's hit show Top Boy.

"We’ve all been there", by Don’t Panic, shows Jobson waking up in the morning to chase after a rubbish truck. When she doesn’t manage to catch it, her face is stricken with panic.

She then runs towards a bridge and jumps off to catch the van. At the end, she is shown surfacing from a pile of rubbish with a plastic bottle in her hand, shouting: "Found it!"

The work follows a YouGov poll, commissioned by Friends of the Earth, that found more than 70% of 18- to 24-year-olds are anxious about climate change. Many are also concerned that they and their local authorities are not doing enough to be environmentally friendly.

The campaign aims to show that a lot of people have these feelings and help consumers with solutions that they can adopt.

It was created by Madeline Charles, Jake Moss, Manuel Fleitas and Alex Allmeida, and directed by Eoin Glaister through Stink.

Aaron Kiely, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "What we do in the next few years will determine the future of our world. We know the solutions to climate chaos and there’s still time to act – just. We need to work together if we’re to convince our government to legislate against climate chaos.

"As the group of people most likely to see the worsening effects of climate chaos, it’s not surprising that a surge of younger people is increasingly concerned, especially in the face of government inaction."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020