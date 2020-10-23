Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Frobscottles all round: former OMG and BBC execs found creative shop Friendly Giants

Agency working with Netflix, Virgin and BBC Studios.

Friendly Giants: agency created by Sam d’Amato (left) and Gavin Leisfield
Friendly Giants: agency created by Sam d’Amato (left) and Gavin Leisfield

Sam d’Amato, the former chief product officer at Omnicom Media Group UK, has launched a new agency, Friendly Giants, alongside former Dare, ITV and BBC creative Gavin Leisfield.

D'Amato was a leading media planner during his time at Omnicom and regularly featured in Campaign's list of the top 10 media planners in the Annual – most recently in 2018

In October last year he left Omnicom after more than 17 years to "explore new opportunities", and is now Friendly Giants’ chief strategy officer.

Leisfield – who is now Friendly Giants’ chief creative officer –  worked at Dare as a creative lead before landing creative director roles at ITV and BBC Studios. In 2017 he launched independent creative studio Littlehawk, which has now been retired to make way for Friendly Giants.

Hailing himself as a “big kid at heart”, D'Amato credited his new agency’s name to reading Roald Dahl’s The BFG to his daughter.

“The BFG collects good dreams and ultimately fights against the big, ugly giants in the world,” he told Campaign.

“We are friendly giants – we both come from huge backgrounds and craved something a little bit different for ourselves.”

The agency’s founding clients include Netflix, BBC Studios, Virgin, Tech Nation and Merlin Entertainments, all of which are working with the agency on a project basis off the back of previous work with Leisfield at Littlehawk.

Funded entirely by Leisfield and d’Amato, the agency has hired a producer and two permanent team members, but plans to work with a rawster of industry members on a project basis in order to function as an “agile giant” as well as a friendly one.

D'Amato said: “We have effectively been building our network of friendly giants and people we love working with who are great, but it's not a fixed model so it's always evolved into the project.

“In turn, it saves clients on cost, and it actually makes the briefs that we return much more effective, and the work stronger as well. So far, the clients have been very positive and responsive to that.”  

He continued: “If we can do that we can be an agile giant, which is kind of an oxymoron.”

Friendly Giants is currently based in Dalston, though it has adopted a working from home model as the UK continues to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

Leisfield remarked that the pandemic has created an ideal environment for people to launch agencies as “all bets are off”.

"This is the year to reevaluate without any fear,” he said.

“This is definitely who we want to be and how we want to do things, so we're going to try it.”

Friendly Giants is handling Notonthehighstreet’s Christmas campaign, which was won by the agency following a creative pitch and is set to be released next week.

Penny Parnell, creative and brand director at Notonthehighstreet, said: “Friendly Giants have managed to create our most engaging pieces of advertising and content ever, helping elevate our brand awareness and sales to record levels, and standing us in good stead to keep supporting the 5,000 small businesses who need us now more than ever.” 

Ahead of Christmas, Friendly Giants is also set to launch a children’s book, Elf-19, of which 50% profits will be donated to charities to support children affected by Covid-19.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 08, 2020