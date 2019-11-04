FT appoints Tia McPhee as global brand director

The Financial Times has appointed Tia McPhee as global brand director, handing her responsibility for establishing a new brand marketing framework across the organisation.

McPhee joins from entrepreneur network Tech Nation, where she was marketing director, helping to support digital entrepreneurs and promote the UK as a destination for digital innovation.

At the FT, McPhee will report to chief communications and marketing officer Finola McDonnell, who recently launched the brand’s "The new agenda" brand platform. She fills a vacancy left by Marcy Richardson, who left the FT in October 2018 and has since set up her own consultancy.

McPhee will be charged with building the platform globally and be supported by a global team based in Hong Kong, London and New York.

"The new agenda", created by The Brooklyn Brothers, kicked off in September, marking the FT’s biggest marketing push since the 2008 global recession. It launched with the strapline "Capitalism: time for a reset" and is aimed at provoking debate around the disruption of established corporate and economic models.

McDonnell said: "[McPhee] is joining the FT at a pivotal moment as we set the agenda for the next generation of business leaders. Her experience and passion for promoting factual content will be huge assets as we look to the next phase of growth for the FT."

McPhee added: "I look forward to building on the momentum behind ‘The new agenda’ and its mission to help readers make better decisions in a disrupted business world."

McPhee’s career has seen her work for sports broadcaster DAZN and for 12 years at the BBC in various marketing and strategy roles.