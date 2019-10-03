Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Fujifilm unveils photography concept store

Shop will be located in Covent Garden.

Fujifilm: store will have dedicated exhibition space
Fujifilm: store will have dedicated exhibition space

Fujifilm is opening a London concept store celebrating and showcasing all aspects of Fujifilm’s photography and imaging brands, from picture-taking to picture-making.

"The house of photography" will open this winter. Spread over three floors, it aims to inspire and encourage visitors to get creative and immerse themselves in the world of photography. Visitors can test out products including Instax instant cameras and printers, and Fujifilm mirrorless cameras and lenses.

An area called the "wonder photo shop" will focus on photographic creativity, with visitors able to create their own photo books and gifts. Kiosks will be available for instant printing. 

The shop will also feature a dedicated gallery and exhibition space, showcasing photographers’ work shot using Fujifilm products. The debut exhibition will feature the work of Markus Klinko and his portraits of David Bowie.

The space will also offer seminars and information on additional products. Fujilfim is working on the store with retail marketing agancy Liberation Build.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now