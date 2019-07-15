Kim Benjamin
Fuller's matches fried chicken with dessert for National Ice Cream Day

There will also be a build-your-own ice-cream station.

Fuller's: serving buffalo ice-cream

Fuller Smith & Turner, the west London brewer and pub owner, is marking National Ice Cream Day on 21 July with a pop-up serving sweet and savoury varieties.

The "House of ice cream" will feature a menu devised by Fuller's Kitchen, with choices including buffalo milk ice-cream with fries and fried chicken, topped with hot sauce, as well as vegan options. More traditional, sweet flavours include alcohol-infused ice-cream floats and ice-cream macaroons.

There will also be a build-your-own ice-cream station where visitors can customise their pudding with a range of toppings, such as gummy bears and popping candy. In the evening, there will be live music with DJs.

The pop-up, staged by The Fitting Room, opens on 17 July and runs until the end of the month. It will be hosted at The Conducter pub in Farringdon, London, which is managed by Fuller's. 

