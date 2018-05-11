Fuller's turns pub into urban garden

The activation, created by agency The Fitting Room, has covered The Fence in Farringdon with greenery to coincide with National Vegetarian Week 2018.

The pub will use the experience to promote its vegetable and vegan dishes, as well as vegan beers and wine. It is also hosting a hard juice bar, vegan bottomless brunch parties and vegan Sunday roasts.

Lucy Gaskin, food marketing manager at Fuller’s Kitchen, said: "At Fuller’s Kitchen it’s really important that we continue to evolve our dishes available in line with what our guests want to try.

"We’ve seen a spike in requests for vegan and vegetarian dishes, launching ‘Fuller’s Veggie Kitchen’ allows us to showcase just how seriously we take taste and our British sourced vegetables and fruit."