Funky Pigeon on hunt for creative agency

The card service is understood to be in talks with a number of agencies.

Funky Pigeon: Valentine's 2023 ad

Online greetings card company Funky Pigeon has kicked off a review of its creative account.

The personalised card service is understood to be in talks with a number of undisclosed agencies, with chemistry meetings planned to take place ahead of pitches.

It is unclear whether there is an incumbent creative agency on the account or whether Funky Pigeon creates its ads in-house. Funky Pigeon did not respond to enquiries from Campaign.

The brand tends to run campaigns around calendar events such as Mother's Day, Father's Day and Valentine's Day (see ad below, from 2023).

The card retailer works with Walk-In Media, which won the media planning and buying account in 2022, replacing then-incumbent Medialab.

