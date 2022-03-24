Future acquires video publisher and data insight start-up

Future has bought video publisher WhatCulture and data insight start-up Waive, continuing a string of acquisitions.

WhatCulture produces YouTube content for entertainment and gaming audiences. Its 11 YouTube channels have more than eight million subscribers.

Waive uses technology to identify and predict trending social topics across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit.

Last year Future bought Dennis Publishing for £300m and separately Marie Claire US. In 2020 it acquired GoCompare parent-company GoCo.

WhatCulture's experience with YouTube advertising is intended to strengthen Future’s position in video. In turn, WhatCulture will use Future technology to improve the monetisation of its websites.

Peter Willis, co-founder of WhatCulture, said: “We have real synergies between our desire to create great original content for our audiences.

“Our YouTube expertise combined with [Future’s] monetisation and platform know-how will realise great opportunities for further growth in this area and unlock real potential across the business."

Waive will help Future’s editorial team to forecast trends and plan content creation.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, chief executive of Future, said: “We are delighted to welcome both WhatCulture and Waive to Future.

“We look forward to working with WhatCulture to further diversify our content and revenue streams, and are particularly excited about the video monetisation expertise and data insight capabilities that Waive will bring to the Group respectively.”