The future of advertising in haiku



Fuck me it is bright

We can all bask in this glow

Creativity

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Grey London

It’s always been true.

Today’s ideas matter.

The young are watching.

Dave Monk, deputy executive creative director, Publicis London

It’s not your tablet

Or a computer or phone

Good ideas connect

Harsh Kapadia, executive creative director, VMLY&R

Publishing model

Seeks Programmatic Fun With

Good Sense of Data

Sam Cartmell, deputy ECD, Ogilvy UK

Dictatorial

No longer, now committed

To fair dialogue

Majbritt Rijs, managing director, The Numbers Lab

so many eyes will

see this advert, but yours are

the most beautiful

Cathy McPherson, client success director, The Specialist Works

Petite is nimble

Yet powerful, like mountains

Adieu, tired networks!

Hugo Bone, creative director, The Gate London

For adverts to work

You must understand humans

And their behaviour

Guy Sellers, chief executive, Total Media

Advertising will

Be like haiku: a quaint and

Ancient thing, long dead

Richie Jones, director of partnerships, C Space

Is it too broken?

Marketing's trust looks quite blown -

How does my brand win?

Kevin Joyner, director of planning and insight, Croud

Data paradox is

On marketers minds, know too much

But nothing at all

Carl Erik Kjærsgaard, co-founder, Blackwood Seven A/S

RoboCreative

Design by liquid metal

Little green client

Dave Paul, senior writer, Twelve

Target with Purpose

Captivate with Relevance

Measure Everything

Richard Lloyd-Williams, experiential business director, Collider

A blinking banner,

lost in a page of content.

Click me. Click me. Please.

Mike Teasdale, planning director and co-founder, Harvest

After world war three

Only baked beans will remain

And they won’t need ads

Thomas Wykes, creative, Quiet Storm

Who knows what’s coming,

But I feel optimistic,

Let’s ignore Brexit.

Carys Thomas, creative, Above & Beyond