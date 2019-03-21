The future of advertising in haiku

Fuck me it is bright
We can all bask in this glow
Creativity
Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Grey London
It’s always been true.
Today’s ideas matter.
The young are watching.
Dave Monk, deputy executive creative director, Publicis London
It’s not your tablet
Or a computer or phone
Good ideas connect
Harsh Kapadia, executive creative director, VMLY&R
Publishing model
Seeks Programmatic Fun With
Good Sense of Data
Sam Cartmell, deputy ECD, Ogilvy UK
Dictatorial
No longer, now committed
To fair dialogue
Majbritt Rijs, managing director, The Numbers Lab
so many eyes will
see this advert, but yours are
the most beautiful
Cathy McPherson, client success director, The Specialist Works
Petite is nimble
Yet powerful, like mountains
Adieu, tired networks!
Hugo Bone, creative director, The Gate London
For adverts to work
You must understand humans
And their behaviour
Guy Sellers, chief executive, Total Media
Advertising will
Be like haiku: a quaint and
Ancient thing, long dead
Richie Jones, director of partnerships, C Space
Is it too broken?
Marketing's trust looks quite blown -
How does my brand win?
Kevin Joyner, director of planning and insight, Croud
Data paradox is
On marketers minds, know too much
But nothing at all
Carl Erik Kjærsgaard, co-founder, Blackwood Seven A/S
RoboCreative
Design by liquid metal
Little green client
Dave Paul, senior writer, Twelve
Target with Purpose
Captivate with Relevance
Measure Everything
Richard Lloyd-Williams, experiential business director, Collider
A blinking banner,
lost in a page of content.
Click me. Click me. Please.
Mike Teasdale, planning director and co-founder, Harvest
After world war three
Only baked beans will remain
And they won’t need ads
Thomas Wykes, creative, Quiet Storm
Who knows what’s coming,
But I feel optimistic,
Let’s ignore Brexit.
Carys Thomas, creative, Above & Beyond