The future of advertising in haiku

To celebrate World Poetry Day (21 March), Campaign asked the industry to tell us about the future of advertising, in haiku form. Here's what they came up with.

Fuck me it is bright
We can all bask in this glow
Creativity

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Grey London

It’s always been true.
Today’s ideas matter.
The young are watching.

Dave Monk, deputy executive creative director, Publicis London

It’s not your tablet
Or a computer or phone
Good ideas connect

Harsh Kapadia, executive creative director, VMLY&R

Publishing model
Seeks Programmatic Fun With
Good Sense of Data

Sam Cartmell, deputy ECD, Ogilvy UK

Dictatorial
No longer, now committed
To fair dialogue

Majbritt Rijs, managing director, The Numbers Lab

so many eyes will
see this advert, but yours are
the most beautiful

Cathy McPherson, client success director, The Specialist Works

Petite is nimble
Yet powerful, like mountains
Adieu, tired networks!

Hugo Bone, creative director, The Gate London

For adverts to work
You must understand humans
And their behaviour

Guy Sellers, chief executive, Total Media

Advertising will
Be like haiku: a quaint and
Ancient thing, long dead

Richie Jones, director of partnerships, C Space

Is it too broken?
Marketing's trust looks quite blown -
How does my brand win?

Kevin Joyner, director of planning and insight, Croud

Data paradox is
On marketers minds, know too much
But nothing at all

Carl Erik Kjærsgaard, co-founder, Blackwood Seven A/S

RoboCreative
Design by liquid metal
Little green client

Dave Paul, senior writer, Twelve

Target with Purpose
Captivate with Relevance
Measure Everything  

Richard Lloyd-Williams, experiential business director, Collider

A blinking banner,
lost in a page of content.
Click me. Click me. Please.

Mike Teasdale, planning director and co-founder, Harvest

After world war three
Only baked beans will remain
And they won’t need ads

Thomas Wykes, creative, Quiet Storm

Who knows what’s coming,
But I feel optimistic,
Let’s ignore Brexit.

Carys Thomas, creative, Above & Beyond

