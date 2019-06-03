What is the future of the agency model?

Page Redirection: If you are not redirected automatically, please follow the link to the correct location
Search
CampaignUK
Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today
Read exclusive registrant only articles
Read more articles each month
Sign up for free specialised news bulletinsRegister Now
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Senior Digital Marketing Executive - creative agency £28000 - £32000 per annum + great benefits Regan & Dean Recruitment Limited, London
-
Senior Content Writer - disruptive b2b agency Up to £45,000 per annum plus benefits The Jefferson Group, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Creative Strategist £60k to £70k p/a plus benefits The Jefferson Group, Shoreditch, London
-
Fundraising Manager (Legacies) £36500 - £38780 per annum Stopgap, London
-
Head of Research & Measurement Competitive Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB), London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Senior Graphic Designer/Artworker Competitive IPA, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Ad Operations Technical Executive Depending on experience Haymarket Media Group, Twickenham, London (Greater)
-
Senior Consumer Marketing Executive - GB £32,814 - £40,072 Tourism Ireland, London (Central), London (Greater)