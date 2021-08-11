Promoted
PubMatic
Georganna Simpson and Nathalie Baker
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Three experts explain why audience addressability is important and how it can help brands and publishers deliver an “outstanding” experience for the consumer

It’s the new age as the shift from single-solution cookies to a future of multiple solutions has begun.The journey to a drastically different ecosystem is underway.

But how is the audience addressability journey going – and what does its future look like?

In this four-minute video, Pubmatic’s chief revenue officer Emma Newman, eBay’s general manager of UK advertising Harmony Murphy and Reach plc’s group digital director Terry Hornsby tackle these questions and provide useful insights into how their businesses are adapting and building environments rich with opportunity.

Find more content about audience addressability from the consumer, brand, agency and publisher perspectives. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now