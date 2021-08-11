The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

It’s the new age as the shift from single-solution cookies to a future of multiple solutions has begun.The journey to a drastically different ecosystem is underway.

But how is the audience addressability journey going – and what does its future look like?

In this four-minute video, Pubmatic’s chief revenue officer Emma Newman, eBay’s general manager of UK advertising Harmony Murphy and Reach plc’s group digital director Terry Hornsby tackle these questions and provide useful insights into how their businesses are adapting and building environments rich with opportunity.