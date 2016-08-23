Gurjit Degun, Yasmin Arrigo and Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
19-28 minutes

The future of branded experiences

Consumer demand for experiences shows no signs of abating as brands turn to live campaigns to inspire, engage and provoke.

To continue reading this article you need to be registered with Campaign. Registration is free and only takes a minute. Register here or sign in below if you already have an account.

Existing users sign in here

Forgotten Password?

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
support@campaignlive.co.uk
or call 020 8267 8121

Don't have an account?

Register for free today to be eligible for email bulletins and further access to articles.

Register Now

Or

See membership options

If you have recently become a member, please follow the link below to obtain your user login and password

Activate membership 

Marketing Society member? Click here for full access 

Get top stories and new campaigns emailed to you each day

Stay in touch with our Campaign bulletins

Sign up here

Follow us

MOST READ
TRENDING
John Lewis and Waitrose unveil 'modern, progressive' new brand identity
Share
Added 30 hours ago Simon Gwynn

1 John Lewis and Waitrose unveil 'modern, progressive' new brand i...

The John Lewis Partnership is today relaunching its two brands as John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners with a new visual identity and the start of the first ever joint marketing campaign for the department store and supermarket.

WPP to appoint Mark Read as CEO

2 WPP to appoint Mark Read as CEO

John Lewis and Waitrose bring kids together for an epic performance of Bohemian Rhapsody in first joint ad

3 John Lewis and Waitrose bring kids together for an epic performa...

WTF is P&G playing at?

4 WTF is P&G playing at?

Sorrell: WPP CEO search has been 'complete waste of time' and Read and Scott should be 'twosome'

5 Sorrell: WPP CEO search has been 'complete waste of time' and Re...

6 Debenhams gets a modern facelift in campaign to make shopping 'j...

Share0 shares

7 Snickers aims for youth appeal with Elton John 'rap battle' ad

Share0 shares

8 So, what advice would you give to the new chief of WPP?

Share0 shares

9 O2 gets pretty deep, man, in new advertising platform

Share0 shares

10 TBWA gets an unpleasant Lidl surprise

Share0 shares
Facebook: the social network is launching a games distribution platform
Shares0
Share August 23, 2016 Shona Ghosh

1 Why Facebook is building a Netflix for gaming

Facebook will target the $61bn (£46.3bn) gaming market after striking a partnership with Unity to offer its own games distribution platform.

BT prepares brand refresh by retiring 'connected world' logo
Shares0

2 BT prepares brand refresh by retiring 'connected world' logo

Hyundai launches UK's first entirely online car-buying platform
Shares0

3 Hyundai launches UK's first entirely online car-buying platform

Publicis merges shopper agencies under Arc brand
Shares0

4 Publicis merges shopper agencies under Arc brand

Dolce & Gabbana casts customers in Milan catwalk show
Shares0

5 Dolce & Gabbana casts customers in Milan catwalk show

6 Primesight's internet-enabled InLink screens go live for BT

Share0 shares

7 David Wheldon predicts the year ahead for marketing

Share0 shares

8 Social media less about fun as users become 'more like brands'

Share0 shares

9 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lac...

Share0 shares

10 BBH brings Absolut and Uber together for car karaoke service to ...

Share0 shares