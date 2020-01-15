Fayola Douglas
Future of experience economy tops agenda at Brand Experience 360

Inaugural event will include keynotes on storytelling, consumer insights and adapting for local audiences.

Brand Experience 360: event will take place in Brighton
The future of the experience economy will be addressed at the first Brand Experience 360 conference at the Komedia in Brighton.

Campaign's new event will be headlined by keynote speakers from brands including Google, Mini and Unilever, and will focus on the future of brand experiences.

Amy Brown, head of creative strategy at Google, and Jim Campling, president of UK marketing partnerships at Live Nation, will be among the speakers who will discuss the experience economy in 2020 and beyond. The effectiveness of experiential marketing and measurement will be on the agenda, as well as how the potential of an experience-first campaign can be maximised.

BMW Group will be sharing how it uses consumer insights to create a compelling brand story and Unilever will focus on how it adapts experiences to make them culturally relevant by leveraging data analytics and insights.

The conference will also address some of the key challenges that creators of brand experiences are facing and will spotlight the brands and agencies that are delivering the most innovative activations.

For the full Brand Experience 360 agenda, visit brandexperience360.co.uk.

