Arvind Hickman
Added 16 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Future grows US presence with Dennis acquisition

The British media company bought Dennis Publishing from Exponent Private Equity in a £300m deal.

Dennis: brands include Kiplinger and The Week
Dennis: brands include Kiplinger and The Week

FTSE 250 listed media company Future has acquired Dennis – the publisher of Kiplinger, MoneyWeek, The Week and IT Pro.

The acquisition expands the British publisher’s footprint in the US, with 56% of Dennis’ revenue generated from across the Atlantic.

Two of its larger titles are Kiplinger, which has more than 500,000 subscribers and an annual audience of 5.5 million, and MoneyWeek, which has 400,000 UK readers and 30,000 subscribers. 

The Dennis acquisition adds more than 1.2 million subscribers and 10 media brands.

Future has aggressively grown its media portfolio with a series of M&As in recent years, including the acquisitions of GoCo Group and marieclaire.com earlier this year.

Over the past five years, Future has bought media businesses valued at £1.1bn. In 2018, it acquired most of the consumer brands division of Haymarket, the publisher of Campaign.

Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne said the Dennis Publishing acquisition brought "additional geographical and vertical revenue diversification”.

In a recent trading update, Future said it expected to perform better than market expectations.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021