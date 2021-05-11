Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Amy Fasey

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Creative, Pablo London
Calling herself a creative chameleon, Fasey can write, design, edit, art-direct, film, and illustrate. She took her design degree at Kingston University, where she now lectures. Using her powerful mix of skills, she partnered two other creatives on a campaign that raised nearly £20,000 for The Vagina Museum during lockdown. Clients include the NHS and Comic Relief’s iconic Red Nose Day. As a differently abled woman from a low socio-economic background, Fasey is keen to make the industry more inclusive. She helped form the DEI committee at Pablo London, and is the co-leader for the agency’s placement scheme, reaching out to those from disadvantaged backgrounds to uncover diverse talent beyond the ad schools.

