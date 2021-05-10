Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Angela Affinita

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Director of brand and creative marketing, CPGP EMEA, The Walt Disney Company
Director of brand and creative marketing, CPGP EMEA, The Walt Disney Company

While many of this list come from within the agency world, with the trend towards in-housing, we have unearthed talent from inside brands, too. Affinita’s recent spot for Disney for the 2020 festive season is a masterpiece in storytelling, based on her own relationship with her Filipino grandmother. Celebrated across the globe by the community, they felt “seen” for the first time by a global brand – an iconic moment. She has worked her way up from creative manager at Cartoon Network to now running a creative team at Disney, Affinita has always focused on innovating in her work, even with traditional household names such as Mickey Mouse, Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar products. 

