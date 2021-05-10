Future Leaders 2021: Angela Affinita

While many of this list come from within the agency world, with the trend towards in-housing, we have unearthed talent from inside brands, too. Affinita’s recent spot for Disney for the 2020 festive season is a masterpiece in storytelling, based on her own relationship with her Filipino grandmother. Celebrated across the globe by the community, they felt “seen” for the first time by a global brand – an iconic moment. She has worked her way up from creative manager at Cartoon Network to now running a creative team at Disney, Affinita has always focused on innovating in her work, even with traditional household names such as Mickey Mouse, Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar products.

