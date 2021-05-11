Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2021: Antonio Gizzonio and Maisie Willis

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Senior creative team, VMLY&R
Senior creative team, VMLY&R

A creative team who specialise in beauty, luxury and lifestyle, Willis and Gizzonio work on brands including Nivea, Häagen-Dazs and Avon. For the last of these, they launched Distillery, a vegan, sustainable, cruelty-free cosmetics brand, a demonstration of the team’s ability to create ideas baked in the cultural zeitgeist. Our jury says their highly crafted work oozes taste and style. Willis and Gizzonio believe there's so much more this industry could do to influence positive change across a multitude of cultural and global issues. They lead by example, walking away from clients and projects that don't match their values and rejecting quick-fix tokenism.

